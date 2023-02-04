Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after buying an additional 1,503,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

