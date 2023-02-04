Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 74.8% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 million, a P/E ratio of 140.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.31 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

