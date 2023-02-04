Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after buying an additional 137,324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA opened at $373.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.97. The company has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.