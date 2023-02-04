Matisse Capital Buys 50,411 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Matisse Capital grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FINS opened at $13.40 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.