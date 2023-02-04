Matisse Capital Cuts Stock Position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Matisse Capital lowered its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,780 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $9.99 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

