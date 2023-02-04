Matisse Capital Has $199,000 Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.13% of The New America High Income Fund worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 209,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 94,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

HYB stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.