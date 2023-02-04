Matisse Capital Purchases 9,000 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Matisse Capital grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth $143,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 504,261 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,850 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

