Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.22

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.22 and traded as low as $9.01. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 10,415 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.59.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 19.11%.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
