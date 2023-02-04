Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.22

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.22 and traded as low as $9.01. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 10,415 shares trading hands.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 19.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 593,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.