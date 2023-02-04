Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.01 on Friday, hitting $243.23. 1,588,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average of $230.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.