Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $4.01. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 65,035 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MZDAY. Nomura upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mazda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Stories

