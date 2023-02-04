McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $264.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.66. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

