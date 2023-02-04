McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.75-$26.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. McKesson also updated its FY23 guidance to $25.75-26.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $416.30.

MCK stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.58. 1,320,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,103. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.43 and its 200 day moving average is $365.67. McKesson has a 12-month low of $260.73 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 26.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

