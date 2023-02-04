McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.75-26.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.80. McKesson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $25.75-$26.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $416.30.

MCK stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson has a 52 week low of $260.73 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $5,169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in McKesson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in McKesson by 26.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

