Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.75. Approximately 40,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 68,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.