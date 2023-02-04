Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Medexus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$36.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.00 million.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Featured Stories

