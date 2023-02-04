MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Shares Up 2.9%

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. 29,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on MediaValet from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

