MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lifted by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 12.9% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. INCA Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $22,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,187.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $959.63 and a 200 day moving average of $916.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

