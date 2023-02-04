Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Shares Up 0.2%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.50. 940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter.
Meritage Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.
