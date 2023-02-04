Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Shares Up 0.2%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.50. 940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter.

Meritage Hospitality Group Cuts Dividend

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

