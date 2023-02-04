Metahero (HERO) Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $27.07 million and $685,565.22 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

