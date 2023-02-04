Metawar (METAWAR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $160.59 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $160.59 million and approximately $1.32 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00426636 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.55 or 0.29099868 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00454515 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0007643 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

