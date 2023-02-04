Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 670 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Fiserv

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.