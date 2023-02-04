Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,474 shares of company stock valued at $46,026,990 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

NYSE BLK opened at $757.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $727.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $824.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

