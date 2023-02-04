Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

ADP stock opened at $225.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.89. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.