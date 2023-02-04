Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 110,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 176,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 47,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 51,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

