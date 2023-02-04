Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.98 and its 200-day moving average is $235.91. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

