Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

