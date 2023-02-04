Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $10,254,684. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $406.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.63. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.