Metis Global Partners LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 26.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Synopsys by 15.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $361.44 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.24.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

