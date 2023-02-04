Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 39.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,323 shares of company stock worth $10,254,684 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $406.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $430.68 and its 200 day moving average is $388.63. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

