Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

