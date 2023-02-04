Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 3,162 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

