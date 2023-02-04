Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $167.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $205.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

