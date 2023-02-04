Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

