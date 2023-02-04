Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 261 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

