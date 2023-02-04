Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

