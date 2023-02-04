Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 4,651 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

TC Energy stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

