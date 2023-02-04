Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 5,732 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 13.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

