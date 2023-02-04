Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 6,730 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,520 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

