MetisDAO Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $39.00 or 0.00167048 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $172.77 million and $9.08 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001367 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00224635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002780 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 40.04728442 USD and is up 8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $16,148,913.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

