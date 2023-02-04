MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CIF stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

