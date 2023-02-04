MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Shares Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned about 1.25% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXH opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

