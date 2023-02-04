MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

MTG opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth $62,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

