Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.12 million and a P/E ratio of 18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0404762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

