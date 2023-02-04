Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,903,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $35,477,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

