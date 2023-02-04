Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average is $162.89. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after buying an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

