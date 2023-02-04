Mina Market Cap Tops $687.81 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $687.81 million and approximately $65.18 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 827,930,667 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 827,497,960.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.83749403 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $107,530,828.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

