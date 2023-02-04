Mizuho Boosts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $35.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $837.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $587,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,986,000 after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

