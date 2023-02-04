Monero Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.18 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $174.58 or 0.00741889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $68.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,531.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00423382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00104834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00588725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00185600 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00200787 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,235,886 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

