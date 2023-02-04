Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Moog Stock Down 1.0 %

MOG.B opened at $93.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moog has a one year low of $69.94 and a one year high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

