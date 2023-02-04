Moonbeam 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.51 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $271.79 million and $9.51 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00090948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025019 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 560,687,373 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.